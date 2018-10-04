class="post-template-default single single-post postid-339005 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Officers to search for missing woman in area where vehicle found

BY KRVN News | October 4, 2018
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Patrol. Stacy L. Polenske.

 

Law Enforcement will be conducting a search of an area just east of North Platte today(Thurs) in connection to a missing person case. Fifty-one-year-old Stacy Polenske had left her residence in her vehicle on Sunday evening but, hasn’t returned. Her vehicle was located on the east side of North Platte, just outside the city limits, on Tuesday.

 

Officers will be searching the area where the vehicle was located on the east side of North Platte and between Highway 30 and Interstate 80. Officer Beth Kerr says they’re asking the public to avoid the area if possible due to increased vehicle and foot traffic by law enforcement.

 

 

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
