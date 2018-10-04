Officers to search for missing woman in area where vehicle found

Law Enforcement will be conducting a search of an area just east of North Platte today(Thurs) in connection to a missing person case. Fifty-one-year-old Stacy Polenske had left her residence in her vehicle on Sunday evening but, hasn’t returned. Her vehicle was located on the east side of North Platte, just outside the city limits, on Tuesday.

Officers will be searching the area where the vehicle was located on the east side of North Platte and between Highway 30 and Interstate 80. Officer Beth Kerr says they’re asking the public to avoid the area if possible due to increased vehicle and foot traffic by law enforcement.