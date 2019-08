Gretna, Neb. — Authorities in eastern Nebraska say one person has died and several others have been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 370 near Gretna.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the four-vehicle crash happened Wednesday morning.

Sarpy County Chief Deputy Sheriff Greg London confirms one person was killed and seven or eight other people injured. Officials have not released the names of those involved or details of how the crash happened.