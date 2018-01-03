Official accused of having staffer work on websites

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A complaint filed with Nebraska campaign regulators accuses the Lancaster County treasurer of using county employees to manage his political Facebook page.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Chairman Todd Wiltgen of the Lancaster County Board Commissioners filed the complaint Tuesday with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission against Andy Stebbing. Wiltgen says Stebbing had a county technician work on Stebbing’s campaign and personal business websites.

Stebbing called the allegations untrue. The staffer resigned after reporting what he characterized as violations of county policy.

Stebbing also is criminally charged with falsifying bills of sale, filing

fraudulent state income taxes and selling cars without a license. The charges stemmed from a state investigation into Stebbing’s sales of vehicles and the income he generated. He’s denied those accusations as well.