Official: New veterans home at Kearney nearly half complete

KEARNEY, Neb. – State officials report that the new veterans home being built at Kearney is nearly half finished.

The Kearney Hub reports that construction on the 225-bed, 330,000-square-foot Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home began April 1, 2016.

Fred Zarate, an architect with the State Building Division, says 45 percent of the work is done and that the $89.7 million project remains on schedule to open in the fall of 2018.

Zarate says half of the homes on the campus are up and have roofs.

The campus will have six neighborhoods, each with three homes with 12 to 15 veterans per home living in private rooms. There will be a special-care unit, a skilled-care unit and an independent living area.