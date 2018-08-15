class="post-template-default single single-post postid-329246 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Official suggests alternative to $120M Omaha justice center | KRVN Radio

Official suggests alternative to $120M Omaha justice center

BY Associated Press | August 15, 2018
Home News Regional News
Official suggests alternative to $120M Omaha justice center
MGN/KNEB

Omaha, Neb. —  A county board member has offered a cheaper alternative to a proposed $120 million plan for a juvenile justice center in Omaha.

The Douglas County Board and residents are disputing over the plan to create a juvenile justice campus that places courts, detention, services and attorneys all under one roof.

Critics of the $120 million proposal have asked to put the bond issue up for a public vote. Supporters say the center would lead to better services for troubled youth and families.

Board member Jim Cavanaugh presented Tuesday an alternative $50 million proposal that would build a new facility for juvenile courts. Cavanaugh also proposes renovating the existing Douglas County Youth Center instead of building a new one downtown.
City and county officials may vote on the issue this fall.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments