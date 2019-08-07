Officials: 16-year-old, 10-year-old killed in Nebraska crash

Gretna, Neb. — Investigators say a teenager and a 10-year-old have been killed in a four-vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska that also seriously injured seven other people.

Police say 16-year-old Abby Young died at a hospital shortly after the Wednesday morning crash at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 370 and 192nd Street and that 10-year-old Stephen Young died at the scene.

Officials say the children, who were students in the Millard Public School system, were both traveling in a minivan that was hit from behind by a dump truck as the van was stopped at a red light. Investigators say the other occupants in the minivan who were injured were 37-year-old Kristy Young, 14-year-old Levi Young and 12-year-old Hunter Young. The sheriff’s office says the dump truck’s driver, 37-year-old Jesse Knight of Papillion, also was injured.

Officials say three others from other vehicles were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.