Officials: 6 children injured in holiday trolley crash

Officials: 6 children injured in holiday trolley crash

BY Associated Press | December 8, 2017
Officials: 6 children injured in holiday trolley crash

CLAY CENTER, Neb. (AP) _ Clay County sheriff’s officials say six children have been injured in a crash involving a holiday trolley at Clay Center.

Clay County Sheriff Jeff Franklin says that the crash occurred when the trolley hit an SUV just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Clay County fairgrounds.

Franklin says the children were taken to a Hastings hospital by ambulances for treatment of broken bones, cuts and bruises. None of the injuries was believed to have been life-threatening.

The trolley is a 1940’s model owned by the Clay County Historical Society.

Franklin say no citations have been issued in the crash.

 

 

