class="post-template-default single single-post postid-239579 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Officials announce funding plan for beltway south of Lincoln | KRVN Radio

Officials announce funding plan for beltway south of Lincoln

BY Associated Press | June 1, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Officials announce funding plan for beltway south of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. – Lincoln and Lancaster County leaders have announced funding plans for the local share of a $300 million beltway project south of the capital city.

The plan announced Wednesday commits local governments to prepay their $50 million contribution over the next 16 months, saving them $10 million of what would have been $60 million _ 20 percent of the total cost. Officials say the prepayment lets the state immediately move forward, avoiding construction cost inflation.

The so-called South Beltway would relieve traffic congestion and improve safety by connecting U.S. Highway 77 southwest of Lincoln to Nebraska Highway 2 southeast of the city.

The state Roads Department is planning a public meeting on beltway plans in late summer or early fall. The project construction is slated to begin in 2020.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments