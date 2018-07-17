class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323665 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Officials: Disease didn't kill fish in western Nebraska lake

BY Associated Press | July 17, 2018
Officials: Disease didn’t kill fish in western Nebraska lake
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say disease didn’t kill the thousands of fish found dead along the shore and in a western Nebraska lake.

The fish kill was reported May 26 at Lake Maloney, which sits about 3 miles south of North Platte. Most of them were white bass.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the examinations of carcasses indicated several possible causes for the fish deaths.

Experts say the bass were spawning over an extended time because of the unusual weather during their normal spawning period. The fish expended extra energy over a prolonged time, making them more susceptible to more stressors, such as poor water quality.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
