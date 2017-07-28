Officials: Girl scalded as dad rinsed coloring from her hair

HERSHEY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have arrested a western Nebraska man who says he scalded his 5-year-old while trying to remove homemade coloring from her hair.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the Hershey resident told deputies he’d found on the internet that he could use boiling water and baking soda to rinse away a hair coloring made from Kool-Aid. But he reported that while he did so Thursday, some water spilled on his daughter’s back and an arm.

The Sheriff’s Office says the girl’s been taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of injuries to around 20 percent of her body.

Her 32-year-old father has been arrested on suspicion of negligent child abuse resulting in injury. Online court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged yet.