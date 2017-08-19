Officials ID 2 killed when Amtrak train hits car in Lincoln

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254612 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 19, 2017
Courtesy/MGN. Amtrak crash.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Officials have identified two people killed when an Amtrak train hit their car at a southwest Lincoln railroad crossing as Lincoln teenagers.

Authorities say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, killing two 17-year-old boys: Emanuel Martinez and Yankiel Rodriguez. Officials say the two died at the scene.

Lincoln police say nearly 300 people were on the train during the crash. No injuries were reported among the people on board.

Investigators say the crash happened when one of the teens drove around railroad crossing arms that had been lowered to warn of an approaching train.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
