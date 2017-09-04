Officials identify man killed in Nebraska farm accident

HOWELLS, Neb. – Officials in northeastern Nebraska have released the name of a 76-year-old Stanton County man killed in a farm accident.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office tells the Norfolk Daily News that John “Henry” Balzer, of rural Howells, died Thursday. Officials say Howells was working with a tractor and a piece of farm machinery when the machinery collapsed on him, causing fatal injuries.

The accident occurred in a farm field about six miles southeast of Pilger. Pilger Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.