Officials: Inmate found unresponsive in prison cell has died

LINCOLN, Neb. – State prison officials say an inmate found unresponsive in his cell at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died, and a criminal investigation into the death has been launched.

A news release Wednesday from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 22-year-old Terry Berry Jr. was found in his cell Saturday. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he was declared brain dead on Monday. He was taken off life-support Wednesday.

Berry was serving a 3- to 4-year sentence for felony forgery and a jail assault conviction from Platte County. He was up for a parole next month and set for release in December.