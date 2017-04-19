Officials: Inmate found unresponsive in prison cell has died

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230063 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | April 19, 2017
Courtesy/Nebraska Department of Corrections. Terry Berry Jr.

LINCOLN, Neb. – State prison officials say an inmate found unresponsive in his cell at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died, and a criminal investigation into the death has been launched.

A news release Wednesday from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 22-year-old Terry Berry Jr. was found in his cell Saturday. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he was declared brain dead on Monday. He was taken off life-support Wednesday.

Berry was serving a 3- to 4-year sentence for felony forgery and a jail assault conviction from Platte County. He was up for a parole next month and set for release in December.

