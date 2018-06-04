Officials: Man suspected in woman’s slaying killed in crash

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-315058 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 4, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a man suspected in an Omaha slaying has died in a motorcycle crash along Interstate 80 just west of the Platte River in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Denberth Chavarria died Sunday after driving his speeding motorcycle into the rear of an eastbound semitrailer.

Omaha police say an arrest warrant listing a charge of first-degree murder charge had been issued for Chavarria. He’s suspected of killing 33-year-old Joselyn Serrano-Albayero. Her body was found late Saturday morning. Children ages 2 and 9 also were found at the residence, but they were unhurt.

