class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235244 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Officials: Nebraska inmates died of inhalation, blunt force | KRVN Radio

Officials: Nebraska inmates died of inhalation, blunt force

BY Associated Press | May 11, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Officials: Nebraska inmates died of inhalation, blunt force
Courtesy/ Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Officials have identified the cause of the death for two inmates killed during a Nebraska prison uprising.

The Department of Correctional Services said Wednesday that Michael Galindo died of smoke inhalation and was also stabbed and beaten. A second inmate, Damon Fitzgerald, was stabbed, beaten, burned and strangled.

Both inmates were found dead after a March 2 uprising at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in southeast Nebraska. Authorities say they’re still investigating the deaths.

Galindo was serving a sentence for robbery and other offenses. Fitzgerald was in prison for crimes including sexual assault.

The uprising came after a larger riot at the prison in May 2015 in which two other inmates were killed.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments