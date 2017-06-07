class="post-template-default single single-post postid-240808 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Officials: Nebraska prisoner who died had drugs in system | KRVN Radio

Officials: Nebraska prisoner who died had drugs in system

BY Associated Press | June 7, 2017
Home News Regional News
Officials: Nebraska prisoner who died had drugs in system
Courtesy/MGN Online

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska prisoner serving time for robbery and weapons convictions has died at a Lincoln hospital.

Officials say 22-year-old Daelan Lamere died Tuesday. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of his death, but prison officials say he tested positive for methamphetamine and ecstasy.

Prison officials say Lamere was found unresponsive in his cell at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on May 27. He was taken to a nearby hospital in Johnson County and later transferred to Bryan West in Lincoln, where he died.

Lamere was sentenced to 6 to 11 years in prison for four counts of robbery and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in Douglas County. He was scheduled for release in September 2020.

The Nebraska State Patrol will investigate Lamere’s death.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments