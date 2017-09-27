Officials: Pilot killed in Nebraska crash was from Wisconsin

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-262341 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 27, 2017
AINSWORTH, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a pilot killed in a northern Nebraska plane crash was from Wisconsin.

Brown County Attorney David Streich has identified the man as 69-year-old Robert Cook. He lived in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and also owned land in Brown County.

The plane took off Saturday morning from Ainsworth Regional Airport in Brown County. Authorities say the wreckage was found Saturday evening, just a few miles from the airport. The crash cause is being investigated.

Cook was alone in the plane.

