Officials plan to collect spawning walleyes to gather eggs

BY Associated Press | April 1, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska wildlife officials will again be collecting spawning walleyes this spring to gather their eggs for stocking purposes.
The state Game and Parks Commission says the fish collections will be done at Sherman Reservoir, Merritt Reservoir and Lake McConaughy.

That means parts of those lakes will be restricted beginning Saturday.

The collection will continue until officials have enough eggs. The eggs will be transferred to Nebraska state fish hatcheries. Adult walleyes are released back into the lake.
The commission plans to stock nearly 30 million walleye in lakes and rivers across the state.

