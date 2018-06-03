Officials recover man’s body at Pawnee Lake

Lincoln, NEB. – Officials have recovered the body of a man who went missing after he fell off a tube pulled by a jet ski in Pawnee Lake.

The body of 31-year-old Travis Wilkins was recovered just after sundown on Saturday. Wilkins went missing on Friday. An autopsy will be conducted.

Those assisting Nebraska conservation officers with search and recovery efforts include: the volunteer fire and rescue departments in Malcolm and Raymond, Lincoln Fire Department, United States ATV Search and Rescue, the Salvation Army, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Midwest Specialty Divers.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds anyone who visits a lake this summer to keep the following in mind: