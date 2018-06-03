Officials recover man’s body at Pawnee Lake

Lincoln, NEB. – Officials have recovered the body of a man who went missing after he fell off a tube pulled by a jet ski in Pawnee Lake.
The body of 31-year-old Travis Wilkins was recovered just after sundown on Saturday. Wilkins went missing on Friday. An autopsy will be conducted.
Those assisting Nebraska conservation officers with search and recovery efforts include: the volunteer fire and rescue departments in Malcolm and Raymond, Lincoln Fire Department, United States ATV Search and Rescue, the Salvation Army, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Midwest Specialty Divers.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds anyone who visits a lake this summer to keep the following in mind:
- Wear a Life Jacket – Children under age 13 and anybody on a personal watercraft are required by law to wear a United States Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device. People being towed by a boat on skis, a tube, or other similar device also must wear a life jacket.
- Avoid Alcohol – Boat operators can become impaired with less alcohol than motor vehicle drivers due to heat and dehydration. Boating Under the Influence is a criminal violation and is enforced actively in Nebraska.
- Have All Required Safety Equipment – This will help boaters be prepared if an emergency occurs. Life jackets, throw cushions, fire extinguishers and bailing devices are required on most boats. For a list of what is required on a boat, check out the 2018 Boating Guide at OutdoorNebraska.org.
- Be Wary of Surroundings – The best boat operators constantly are looking around for other boats, personal watercraft, swimmers, stumps and other hazards. Speeds in excess of 5 mph are prohibited if within 30 yards of any other vessel
- Take a Boating Safety Course – Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985, who operates a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska must have successfully completed the Nebraska boating safety course. Find classes and register at OutdoorNebraska.org.