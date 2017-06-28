Officials reject petition over Grand Island post office

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Federal officials have dismissed a petition seeking review of a decision to close the downtown Grand Island post office.

The Grand Island Independent reports that the U.S. Postal Regulatory Commission earlier this month dismissed the petition by the Hall County Board of Supervisors. The commission said in dismissing the petition that it has no jurisdiction in the matter because the postal plans constitute a post office relocation rather than a closure.

In April, the U.S. Postal Service announced that Grand Island’s main post office will relocate from downtown to a building on the western edge of town in an effort to save money.

The building that houses the downtown post office, owned by Union Pacific Railroad, is set to close by June 2018.