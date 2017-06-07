class="post-template-default single single-post postid-240859 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Officials release name of man whose body was found in river | KRVN Radio

Officials release name of man whose body was found in river

BY Associated Press | June 7, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Officials release name of man whose body was found in river

OMAHA, Neb.  —  Omaha authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found floating down the Missouri River.
Boaters spotted the body around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. An Omaha Fire Department river rescue team recovered it near Eppley Airfield on the northeast corner of the city.
Omaha police said Wednesday that the man’s been identified as 32-year-old Tyler Owen.  Police say no foul play is suspected in Owen’s death, but their investigation is continuing. It’s unclear whether an accident was involved.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments