Officials release name of minivan driver killed in collision

CRETE, Neb. – Authorities have released the name of a minivan driver who died after a collision with a semitrailer in southeast Nebraska.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Nebraska Highway 33, about 5 miles east-northeast of Crete. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the minivan swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with the truck.

The minivan driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office identified him Thursday as 41-year-old Avery Paulson, who lived in Lincoln. The truck driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He’s been identified as a Texas man, 48-year-old Neil Winningham.