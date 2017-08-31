class="post-template-default single single-post postid-257036 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Officials release name of minivan driver killed in collision

BY Associated Press | August 31, 2017
CRETE, Neb. – Authorities have released the name of a minivan driver who died after a collision with a semitrailer in southeast Nebraska.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Nebraska Highway 33, about 5 miles east-northeast of Crete. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the minivan swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with the truck.

The minivan driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office identified him Thursday as 41-year-old Avery Paulson, who lived in Lincoln. The truck driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He’s been identified as a Texas man, 48-year-old Neil Winningham.

