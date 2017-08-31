class="post-template-default single single-post postid-257000 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Officials release name of teen killed in Lincoln collision

BY Associated Press | August 31, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a high school student who was killed in a collision involving five vehicles in east Lincoln.

The boy’s been identified as 16-year-old Blayne Rezac, who was a junior at Lincoln’s North Star High School.

The crash was reported a little before 10 a.m. Wednesday near the Lancaster Event Center. Six people were taken to hospitals.

Police said Thursday that Rezac was racing another car when he swerved to avoid a rear-end collision and struck a different car. Both vehicles went over the median, and three oncoming vehicles were struck. .

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
