Officials release name of teen killed in Lincoln collision

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a high school student who was killed in a collision involving five vehicles in east Lincoln.

The boy’s been identified as 16-year-old Blayne Rezac, who was a junior at Lincoln’s North Star High School.

The crash was reported a little before 10 a.m. Wednesday near the Lancaster Event Center. Six people were taken to hospitals.

Police said Thursday that Rezac was racing another car when he swerved to avoid a rear-end collision and struck a different car. Both vehicles went over the median, and three oncoming vehicles were struck. .