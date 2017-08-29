Officials say body in burned vehicle was that of teen girl

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-256466 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 29, 2017
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

MORRILL, Neb. – Authorities say a body firefighters found in a burned vehicle in western Nebraska was that of a 17-year-old girl.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday evening that girl’s been identified as Lilyanna Martin, who lived in Morrill.
Firefighters discovered the body after extinguishing the vehicle fire in a field Friday night, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Morrill.

The office says there’s no evidence that any crime was involved in the girl’s death.

