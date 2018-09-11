class="post-template-default single single-post postid-334505 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 11, 2018
Officials say man serving life sentence dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A 74-year-old man serving a life term has died in a Lincoln prison.

State prison officials say Elijah Jones died just after 4 p.m. Monday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

Television station KETV reports that officials have not said what caused of Jones’ death, but acknowledged that Jones was being treated for a long-term medical condition.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation anytime someone dies in state custody.

Jones had been in the prison system since 1983, when he was convicted of first-degree murder for the 1979 shooting death of Elijah Kelly in an Omaha club.

