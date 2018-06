OMAHA, Neb. – Authorities say a police officer was injured in a crash involving a drunken driver in northern Omaha.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday. A police union tweet says the officer was treated and then released to recover at home.

It’s unclear whether the other driver was injured. The other driver’s and the officer’s names and other details haven’t been released.

The officer was in a sport utility vehicle cruiser.