Officials say police dog got loose, attacked woman, her dog

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) _ A suburban Omaha family says a sheriff deputy’s working dog attacked a family pet and bit the woman who tried to rescue it.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Suing family wants the county to pay some medical bills for Shannon Suing and the family’s Wheaten terrier.

Michael Suing says the attack occurred Aug. 29 at their Gretna home. He says the K-9, a German shepherd named Chet, lives next door with Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Wintle and got out accidentally. Michael Suing says Chet attacked the terrier and then bit Shannon Suing repeatedly when she tried to rescue her pet. Wintle heard the screaming and arrived to call off Chet.

County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Wheeler says a second gate’s been installed to keep Chet in Wintle’s yard.