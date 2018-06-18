class="post-template-default single single-post postid-318170 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Officials still searching for missing southeast Nebraska man

BY Associated Press | June 18, 2018
Courtesy/Beatrice Police. Edward Parker or Beatrice.

BEATRICE, Neb. – Authorities are still searching for a southeast Nebraska man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that 37-year-old Edward Parker, of Beatrice, was last seen around June 1. Friends and family are asking anyone with information to contact Beatrice police.

Beatrice Police Sgt. Jay Murphy says there have been some leads in the case, but all so far have been dead ends.

Murphy says the department has seen missing person cases in the past where a person left town and didn’t tell anyone. But he says Parker lived with his brother and was very close to him, and it seems unlikely he would have left without telling his family.

