class="post-template-default single single-post postid-290816 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Officials want to force suspect to take anti-psychotic drug | KRVN Radio

Officials want to force suspect to take anti-psychotic drug

BY Associated Press | February 14, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Officials want to force suspect to take anti-psychotic drug

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) _ A hearing is scheduled for Friday on a request by Nebraska prosecutors to force a homicide suspect to take anti-psychotic medication.

Andres Surber has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges for the slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik at Kubik’s home in Emerson. Another man charged, Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, has been sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison.

Kubik’s dismembered body was found in a culvert four days after he was reported missing. Other body parts were found in a car.

A judge ruled in April that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial.

A doctor said in a Feb. 1 memo that Surber has stopped taking his medication for long periods of time and said he suspects Surber is “malingering for the purpose of avoiding punishment.”

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments