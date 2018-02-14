Officials want to force suspect to take anti-psychotic drug

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) _ A hearing is scheduled for Friday on a request by Nebraska prosecutors to force a homicide suspect to take anti-psychotic medication.

Andres Surber has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges for the slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik at Kubik’s home in Emerson. Another man charged, Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, has been sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison.

Kubik’s dismembered body was found in a culvert four days after he was reported missing. Other body parts were found in a car.

A judge ruled in April that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial.

A doctor said in a Feb. 1 memo that Surber has stopped taking his medication for long periods of time and said he suspects Surber is “malingering for the purpose of avoiding punishment.”