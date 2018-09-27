Officials warn of exposure to rabid bat at Omaha school

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Health officials in Omaha are notifying parents that some students at a city middle school may have been exposed to a rabid bat was found on school grounds.

The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that the bat was found on the ground at Morton Middle School on Friday afternoon. The bat was sent to a state lab and tested positive for the infectious disease.

A small group of students at the school were seen around the bat, and officials are urging anyone who had any physical contact with the bat to contact their doctor as soon as possible.

Rabies is a viral disease transmitted through the bite or scratch of an

infected animal that affects people. It is almost always fatal if not treated before symptoms appear.