Officials: Woman critically injured in Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Fire officials say a woman was seriously injured in a southeast Omaha house fire.

Firefighters were called to the house around 8:30 p.m. Friday and arrived to find smoke and flames shooting from the single-story home.

Within minutes, firefighters discovered a woman in a hallway of the home. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her name had not been released by midday Saturday.

The cause of the fire, which destroyed the home and damaged at least one neighboring house, remains under investigation.

A fire department report said there were no working smoking detectors in the house.