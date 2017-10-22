Ogallala man wins hood decorating contest

Savión Smith, of Ogallala, is the winner of North Platte Community College’s 2017 Hood Decorating Contest.

NPCC’s Auto Body Technology department hosted the competition on Thursday as a fun end to a class project.

“Refinishing a car hood is one of the first projects our students to do,” said Don Wilson, auto body instructor. “They take a hood that’s in pretty rough shape and straighten it, pull any dents out, sand it, prime it, paint it and polish it. Savión’s entry was probably the roughest starting out this year. He put a lot of work into the finished product.”

Chance Boersen, of Grand Island, placed second in the competition, and Charles Martin, of North Platte, was third. Altogether, there were eight hoods entered.

The winning hood was red and featured a silver silhouette of Nebraska. Smith painted a large red ‘N’ in the middle of the state.

“The whole thing took me about six weeks to complete,” said Smith. “It was a long process. I probably could have finished it faster, but I wanted to take my time and make it look nice.”

The project gave Smith an opportunity to work with sheet metal, which was a big part of why he chose the Auto Body program.

“I’m already an audio installer and an auto interior specialist,” Smith. “I wanted to add some other skills to my résumé. I heard about this program when college recruiters visited my high school shop class.”

Boersen also learned about the program when NPCC representatives visited his hometown.

“I saw the college’s raffle car a couple years ago at the state fair, and thought, ‘I want to do that’,” said Boersen. “My goal is to eventually go into restoration.”

Boersen received a sanding block kit for his second place finish. Martin received a paint matching light, and Smith took home an automotive paint gun.

The judging was done by students in other applied technology programs at NPCC. More information about all of the applied technology programs the college offers can be found online at mpcc.edu.