Oklahoma man accused of debit card scam in Nebraska, Kansas | KRVN Radio

Oklahoma man accused of debit card scam in Nebraska, Kansas

BY Associated Press | February 27, 2018
Omaha, Ne.  — A federal grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma man already accused in Nebraska of trying to scam a credit union into a $4,000 cash advance.

Court documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha say Sherman Clemons, of Oklahoma City, faces seven federal charges, including conspiracy to commit fraud and bank and credit union fraud. His state case attorney declined to comment Tuesday.

Clemons is accused of presenting bogus prepaid debit cards and identification at credit unions and banks in Wichita, Kansas, and in Lincoln and Bellevue in Nebraska. Federal prosecutors say the institutions suffered $25,000 in losses.

He’s pleaded not guilty to Nebraska charges of identity theft and attempted theft by deception and is scheduled to go on trial April 24.

