Oklahoma man arrested in Nebraska stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ An Oklahoma man has been arrested in connection with a 2016 Lincoln stabbing in which police say he paid a relative $200 and meth to cut off his wife’s hair and scar her face.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 47-year-old Eddy Stabler was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

An arrest affidavit says 32-year-old Jacinda Welsch Stabler awoke in the early hours of May 29, 2016 to find someone attacking her. She told investigators she didn’t recognize the attacker.

The affidavit says Jacinda Welsch Stabler was in the process of divorcing Eddy Stabler.

Authorities believe Eddy Stabler was upset about the pending divorce and had a relative carry out the attack.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Eddy Stabler.