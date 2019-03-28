class="post-template-default single single-post postid-375470 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Old Explosive Device Found in Coffee Jar

Old Explosive Device Found in Coffee Jar

BY Nebraska State Patrol | March 28, 2019
Old Explosive Device Found in Coffee Jar
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol -- Bomb Unit handles explosive in a coffee jar. 3-27-19

MARCH 28, 2019 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is reminding anyone who may find a suspected explosive device to immediately report it to authorities.

On Wednesday, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad were called-in to examine a suspected explosive found inside an antique coffee jar. The jar was found by a citizen in a box purchased at an auction.

Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Unit summoned upon discovery of old explosive in coffee jar. 3-27-19

Upon finding the suspicious device, the citizen notified the North Platte Police Department, who brought it to the attention of the NSP Bomb Squad. A NSP Hazardous Device Technician examined the jar with x-ray technology and determined that the jar contained an old M-series explosive. The device has been safely stored and will be disposed of at a later date.

Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol. 3-27-19

“Anyone who comes across something they suspect could be an explosive device should stop immediately and call the authorities,” said Lt. Dain Hicks, Commander of the NSP Bomb Squad. “Any explosive device can be extremely dangerous and should be handled by trained experts.”

The NSP Bomb Squad is available to assist law enforcement agencies throughout the state in any situation such as this.

