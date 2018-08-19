Olympic figure skating champion to speak in North Platte

An Olympic gold medalist will kick-off the 2018-19 season of the North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series on Sept. 11.

Dorothy Hamill will speak at 10:30 a.m. at the North Platte Community Playhouse. Her presentation, “A Skating Life,” is open to the public. Admission is a lecture series membership.

Hamill

Every four years the Olympics produces a new group of champions, but only rarely does one of those champions transcend his or her sport to completely capture imaginations.

Such was the case in 1976 when Hamill, then a 19-year-old figure skater, won a gold medal at the Winter Games in Innsbruck, Austria. Her interpretation of music, fluid skating and infectious charm led all nine judges to unanimously vote her the winner.

Hamill subsequently won the world championship in Gothenburg, Sweden as well as five consecutive world professional titles.

She has been inducted into the Olympic Hall of Fame and the Figure Skating Hall of Fame. Four ABC television prime time specials have been produced in her honor.

Also to her credit, Hamill ran the torch into the Olympic Stadium in Salt Lake City. She was a judge on “Skating with Celebrities” and is the author of “A Skating Life: My Story,” which made “The New York Times” Best-Seller list.

Her charity work includes the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, the International Special Olympics, Big Brothers and Sisters of America, Buoniconti Fund, Olympic Aid, Vaccine Fund, American Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House and teaching blind children to skate through the March of Dimes. Hamill was also a featured speaker at the 2004 Republican National Convention in New York.

Her presentation in North Platte will be followed by a luncheon, featuring a question and answer session at the Quality Inn and Suites. All luncheon attendees must be season ticket holders. The cost of the meal is $17, and reservations must be received by Sept. 4.

More information about the luncheon, the 2018-19 speaker lineup and memberships is available on the lecture series website: nptownhall.com. Season tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to every presentation, or by calling Betty Guynan at (308) 530-8448.