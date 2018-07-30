Omaha 4-H program helps troubled teens

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The Omaha Home for Boys 4-H club is taking troubled teens out of their comfort zones and giving them chances to raise farm animals.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the program at the Cooper Memorial Farm aims to give the boys confidence and a strong work ethic. Most of the boys involved in the program are there on a court order. The behavior-based curriculum includes education, mentoring and therapy.

The boys first learn the basics of managing a barn before they learn how to show a calf in a ring. Judges evaluate their showmanship, test their knowledge of cattle and assess the animals.

Mike Pallas runs the 4-H club. He says the hard work is worth it when he’s able to make a connection with a teen and help change the trajectory of their life.