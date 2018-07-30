class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326081 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Omaha 4-H program helps troubled teens

BY Associated Press | July 30, 2018
Courtesy/4-H

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The Omaha Home for Boys 4-H club is taking troubled teens out of their comfort zones and giving them chances to raise farm animals.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the program at the Cooper Memorial Farm aims to give the boys confidence and a strong work ethic. Most of the boys involved in the program are there on a court order. The behavior-based curriculum includes education, mentoring and therapy.

The boys first learn the basics of managing a barn before they learn how to show a calf in a ring. Judges evaluate their showmanship, test their knowledge of cattle and assess the animals.

Mike Pallas runs the 4-H club. He says the hard work is worth it when he’s able to make a connection with a teen and help change the trajectory of their life.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
