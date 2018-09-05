Omaha archdiocese to share investigative records on priests

OMAHA, Neb. – The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha intends to cooperate with the Nebraska attorney general’s request to review its investigative records.

Archbishop George Lucas received Attorney General Doug Peterson’s request Tuesday for records that go back to Jan. 1, 1978. The archdiocese talking to Peterson’s office about further defining the scope of Peterson’s request.

Lucas said in a Wednesday news release that he welcomes accountability and said, “The truth is good for everyone.”

The archdiocese says it annually passes an audit by a firm retained by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops for compliance with the Charter of the Protection of Young People.

Accusers have been coming forward in recent weeks with allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct by clergy in Nebraska.