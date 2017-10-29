Omaha-area officials urge flu vaccinations

OMAHA, Neb. — Officials in Nebraska’s largest city are encouraging the public to get the flu vaccine.

The Douglas County Health Department says in a news release that nearly 3,660 cases of the flu were reported in the county last year.

Since Oct. 1, the start of the current flu season, Douglas County has already seen more than 20 confirmed cases, including some of the AH3 strain that caused severe illness during the just completed winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour says the presence of AH3 makes it all the more important for everyone 6-months and older to get the flu vaccine.

The 2017-2018 seasonal flu vaccine is available at health care provider offices and pharmacies throughout the county.