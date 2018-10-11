Omaha attorney nominated to federal bench in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ An Omaha attorney who ran for attorney general has been nominated to serve as a federal judge in Nebraska.

Brian Buescher of Omaha was nominated Wednesday by President Donald Trump at the recommendation of U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse.

Buescher would replace U.S. District Court Chief Judge Laurie Smith Camp, who is taking senior status on Dec. 1.

Buescher is a partner at Kutak Rock LLP, where he heads the firm’s agribusiness litigation team. He also practices in the areas environmental and food law, real estate, product liability and banking.

Buescher earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his law degree from Georgetown University.

Buescher ran for Nebraska attorney general in 2014 but lost in the Republican primary. He now faces confirmation in the Senate.