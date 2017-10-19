class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266828 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Omaha businesswoman appointed to Nebraska Legislature | KRVN Radio

Omaha businesswoman appointed to Nebraska Legislature

BY Associated Press | October 19, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Omaha businesswoman appointed to Nebraska Legislature
Courtesy/ Governor's Office. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha has been appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to serve as Senator for Legislative District #6.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ An Omaha woman who runs an early education center has been chosen to fill an open seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday appointed Theresa Thibodeau to serve in Legislative District 6. Thibodeau replaces former state Sen. Joni Craighead, who resigned from the Legislature and ended her re-election bid last month.

Thibodeau and her husband, Joe, are the franchise owners of the Primrose School of LaVista, a day care and early education facility that serves young children.

Thibodeau, a registered Republican, will stand for re-election to the nonpartisan seat in November 2018. Another applicant for the seat, Machaela Cavanaugh, is also running in that race.

Ricketts says he was impressed by Thibodeau’s business experience. Thibodeau is the younger sister of Omaha City Councilwoman Aimee Melton.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments