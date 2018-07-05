Omaha journalist’s mother celebrates becoming US citizen

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A Vietnamese woman who lived apart from her daughter for 18 years is celebrating earning her U.S. citizenship in Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 62-year-old Tu Tran became a naturalized U.S. citizen in Omaha last week. She’s the mother of Chinh Doan, a TV reporter in Omaha.

Tran’s daughter and second husband moved to the U.S. in 1994 through an agreement that allowed former prisoners of war to emigrate to the U.S. following the Vietnam War. But Tran had to stay behind because she didn’t have a death certificate for her first husband, which cast doubt on the legality of her second marriage.

Tran’s family moved to Oklahoma City. Doan became a U.S. citizen and worked with Oklahoma politicians to bring her mother to the U.S.