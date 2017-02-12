Omaha man accused of running down clerk to stand trial

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Prosecutors say a man charged with second-degree murder told friends that he used his pickup to fatally run down an Omaha convenience store clerk last month.

Police testified Friday in 45-year-old Dirk Blume’s preliminary hearing Friday that two friends of Blume’s say he confessed to them in the days after the Jan. 7 incident that he had run over 40-year-old Seth Hansen.

A detective testified Friday that one friend said Blume had stopped by the convenience store where Hansen worked seeking a can of chewing tobacco. Police say when Hansen told Blume the store was closed and refused to reopen it, an argument ensued.

Police say Blume’s pickup was seen on surveillance video taken outside the store where Hansen was killed.