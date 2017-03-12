Omaha man adapts toys for kids with special needs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – An Omaha man is spending his time altering electronic toys for children across the state with special needs.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Aaron Miller was inspired by his 8-year-old son Evan, who has cerebral palsy, to use his garage to adapt electronic toys. The toys then fill the shelves at United Cerebral Palsy’s seven tech toy lending libraries.

Organization finance and service director in Nebraska, Anne Brodin, says the program began more than 20 years ago. Before Miller, most of the lending libraries’ toys would come from expensive toy-adapting companies.

Miller hopes that his adaptions can give those children back some of the independence they can lose due to their disabilities. He also sometimes hosts workshops for parents to learn how to adapt toys for their own children.