Omaha man convicted of sexual assault, sex trafficking

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ An Omaha man has been convicted of forcing two young women into prostitution and of raping one of them.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a jury deliberated only 90 minutes Wednesday before finding 45-year-old Anthony Swindle guilty of two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sex trafficking.

Swindle faces 15 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in July.

Prosecutors say that on separate occasions in 2015, Swindle offered rides to females who were walking after dark. Police say the females were 15 and 21, and that Swindle raped one and forced them both into prostitution.

Police say both the victims were vulnerable; one was homeless and the other suffered from mental illness. Police say both were threatened and beaten.