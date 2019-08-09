Omaha man dies in motorcycle crash north of city

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Authorities in eastern Nebraska say a man has died in a motorcycle crash just north of Omaha.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday night near U.S. Highway 75 in the Ponca Hills subdivision. Investigators say an area resident saw the glow of a motorcycle headlight in a ditch off Calhoun Road and found 53-year-old Richard Zadina, of Omaha, unresponsive. Officials say the resident called 911 and began CPR. Zadina was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered.