Omaha man faces competency exam before death penalty hearing | KRVN Radio

Omaha man faces competency exam before death penalty hearing

BY Associated Press | March 14, 2017
In this Sept. 27, 2016 photo, Anthony Garcia is led by deputies at the Douglas County Court in Omaha, Neb. Closing arguments are taking place Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in his trial. Garcia, a former doctor, is accused of killing four people with ties to the Creighton medical school that fired him in 2001. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A judge has ordered tests to determine whether a former doctor convicted of killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school is competent to face a death penalty hearing.

Anthony Garcia sat silent in court Monday at a hearing to determine his competency. Judge Gary Randall warned Garcia that if he didn’t answer questions, he’d be sent to the state psychiatric hospital for testing. Garcia remained mum, so Randall ordered him to the hospital.

In October, Garcia was convicted of killing the 11-year-old son and a
housekeeper of Creighton University faculty member William Hunter in 2008 and killing pathology doctor Roger Brumback and his wife in 2013.

Prosecutors say Garcia blamed Hunter and Brumback for his firing 15 years ago from Creighton’s pathology residency program.

