Omaha man jailed on sexual assault case

An Omaha man was arrested on a Dawson County Warrant this week for 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Javier Esquivel was arraigned in Dawson County Court on Thursday. His bond was set at 10% of $500,000. The case stems from a Lexington Police Department investigation into alleged incidents that occured about 4 years ago.

Esquivel was released from state prison in August after serving a four to five year prison term on a similar charge. He had been convicted of an amended charge of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child in 2015 in Dawson County. A preliminary hearing in the new case was set for September 20, 2018 in Dawson County Court.