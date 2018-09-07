Omaha man jailed on sexual assault case

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-333827 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | September 7, 2018
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Javier Esquivel.

An Omaha man was arrested on a Dawson County Warrant this week for 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Javier Esquivel was arraigned in Dawson County Court on Thursday. His bond was set at 10% of $500,000. The case stems from a Lexington Police Department investigation into alleged incidents that occured about 4 years ago.

Esquivel was released from state prison in August after serving a four to five year prison term on a similar charge. He had been convicted of an amended charge of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child in 2015 in Dawson County. A preliminary hearing in the new  case was set for September 20, 2018 in Dawson County Court.

