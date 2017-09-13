class="post-template-default single single-post postid-259519 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for having child porn | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | September 13, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ An Omaha man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha says 59-year-old Rodney Hiner was sentenced Tuesday in Omaha’s federal court.

Hiner was arrested last year after Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents searched his home in July 2016.

Investigators say Hiner’s cellphone contained more than 125 images of child pornography, many of which depicted toddlers and preschool children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Hiner will be supervised for five years following his release from prison and must register as a sex offender.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
