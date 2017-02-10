Omaha man sentenced to prison for attempted bank robbery

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-214645 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 10, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Federal prosecutors say a 24-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to prison for attempting to rob a bank.

U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Deborah Gilg said Thursday in a news release that Cameron Ammons was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He had previously pleaded guilty to the charge.

Officials say that on March 4, Ammons ran through the first door of the vestibule of the Centris Federal Credit Union in Omaha. As he approached the second door that allows access into the bank, a uniformed off-duty officer working there drew his gun and chased Ammons, who ran from the bank. Other officers caught and arrested Ammons about 30 minutes later. Nothing was taken from the bank.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
